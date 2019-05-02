Related Program: 
Report Considers Economic Impact Of Recreational Marijuana In NY

It remains to be seen if the New York state legislature will take action this year on the legalization of recreational marijuana after failing to include the measure in the state budget, which was supported by Governor Andrew Cuomo. A new analysis looks at the economic impacts of allowing adult use marijuana.

Laura Schultz, Director of Fiscal Analysis and Senior Economist at the Rockefeller Institute of Government of the State University of New York, spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about the study.

The report only looked at recreational sales of marijuana, it did not consider tax revenues.

New York Marijuana

Related Content

Supporters Of Legalized Marijuana Rally At NY Capitol

By Mar 27, 2019
Karen DeWitt

Supporters of including legalized recreational marijuana for adults rallied Wednesday at the New York state Capitol to try to convince lawmakers to move faster on the issue. Backers are hoping legalization will be included in this year’s state budget. 

Cuomo Doesn't Expect Marijuana Legalization To Be Part Of Budget

By Mar 11, 2019
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

With three weeks to go until the April 1 budget deadline, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is drawing some lines in the sand on items he says need to be in the spending plan, like a permanent property tax cap. But the Democrat says a proposal to legalize the adult use of marijuana likely will not be finished in time.

Westchester County DA Discusses Marijuana Prosecution Policy

By Allison Dunne Jan 18, 2019
Courtesy of the Westchester County District Attorney's office

Westchester County has a new marijuana prosecution policy. The possession of two ounces or less of marijuana will no longer result in a criminal conviction. This comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to legalize recreational marijuana. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino about the new policy that went into effect this week.

Many Unanswered Questions On Marijuana Legalization In NY

By Jan 5, 2019
wikimedia commons

Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to release details of a plan to make recreational marijuana legal in New York when he outlines his state budget proposal later this month. But the Democrat concedes that there are many unanswered questions about how to proceed.

Northern NY State Representatives Weigh In On Pot Legalization

By Aug 2, 2018
Senator Betty Little (left) and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (right) visit Plattsburgh with state Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas (center)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

In January, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the New York state Health Department to study the impact of legalization of marijuana. Issued in July, the report concluded: “The positive effects of a regulated marijuana market in New York State outweigh the potential negative impacts.” During a visit to Plattsburgh this week the region’s state Senate and Assembly representatives weighed in about the potential for pot legalization.