Report Considers Economic Impact Of Recreational Marijuana In NY

It remains to be seen if the New York state legislature will take action this year on the legalization of recreational marijuana after failing to include the measure in the state budget, which was supported by Governor Andrew Cuomo. A new analysis looks at the economic impacts of allowing adult use marijuana.

Laura Schultz, Director of Fiscal Analysis and Senior Economist at the Rockefeller Institute of Government of the State University of New York, spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about the study.

The report only looked at recreational sales of marijuana, it did not consider tax revenues.