 Repairing Damage And Public Trust 10 Years After Japan's Triple Disaster | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Repairing Damage And Public Trust 10 Years After Japan's Triple Disaster

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on March 11, 2021 6:08 pm

A decade later the triple disaster, Japan is still recovering from the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. Repairing the damage and the public's trust in government could take generations.