Rep. Stefanik Will Object To Electoral College Votes

President Donald Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote set for Wednesday. Congress is set to convene in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

Northern New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican from the 21st district, says she will challenge some votes. In a statement, Stefanik says she doesn’t take the action lightly, but adds without evidence that “there are serious questions” with respect to the election. Stefanik says “tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities…unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials…and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security.”



