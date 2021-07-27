Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Rep. Schiff, A Member Of Jan. 6 Investigation Committee, On Hearing From Officers By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on July 27, 2021 5:17 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about Tuesday's testimony from law enforcement officers. ShareTweetEmail