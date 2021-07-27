 Rep. Schiff, A Member Of Jan. 6 Investigation Committee, On Hearing From Officers | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Rep. Schiff, A Member Of Jan. 6 Investigation Committee, On Hearing From Officers

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on July 27, 2021 5:17 pm

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about Tuesday's testimony from law enforcement officers.