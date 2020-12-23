Rep. Nita Lowey Bids Farewell On The House Floor

Outgoing U.S. Representative from New York Nita Lowey recently delivered farewell remarks on the House floor.

Lowey, who did not seek re-election to the 17th District after 16 terms, thanked her family, staff and colleagues.

“And while I leave Congress as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, the title I still cherish most is United States Representative from New York,” Lowey said.

She then concluded her Sunday remarks.

“With gratitude for having had the honor and privilege to serve, I yield back the balance of my time,” Lowey said.

Fellow Democrat Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones succeeds Lowey in the district that includes all of Rockland and portions of Westchester County.