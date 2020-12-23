 Rep. Nita Lowey Bids Farewell On The House Floor | WAMC

Rep. Nita Lowey Bids Farewell On The House Floor

By Allison Dunne 14 minutes ago
  • NY-17 Rep. Nita Lowey delivers farewell remarks on the House floor, December 20, 2020
    NY-17 Rep. Nita Lowey delivers farewell remarks on the House floor, December 20, 2020
    Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Nita Lowey

Outgoing U.S. Representative from New York Nita Lowey recently delivered farewell remarks on the House floor.

Lowey, who did not seek re-election to the 17th District after 16 terms, thanked her family, staff and colleagues.

“And while I leave Congress as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, the title I still cherish most is United States Representative from New York,” Lowey said.

She then concluded her Sunday remarks.

“With gratitude for having had the honor and privilege to serve, I yield back the balance of my time,” Lowey said.

Fellow Democrat Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones succeeds Lowey in the district that includes all of Rockland and portions of Westchester County.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey

