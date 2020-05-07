 Rep. Maloney Wants Frontline Workers To Benefit From Tax Credit, Exemption | WAMC

Rep. Maloney Wants Frontline Workers To Benefit From Tax Credit, Exemption

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of Orange County, NY government

A New York congressman is sponsoring a bill to support healthcare and other essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has introduced the Frontline Heroes Appreciation Act. One of the bill’s provisions is a Healthcare Worker Tax Credit that would allow qualifying healthcare workers a tax credit of $7,500. Under the bill, the healthcare worker must earn less than $100,000 per year, or $200,000 in the case of a joint tax return. The second provision is the Essential Employee Income Tax Exemption, allowable on income less than $100,000 earned during the declared COVID-19 national emergency.

Tags: 
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
COVID-19
healthcare workers
essential workers

Related Content

Rep. Maloney, Orange County Exec Discuss Moving Toward A Gradual Reopening

By Allison Dunne May 1, 2020
Hudson Valley COVID-19 Response, at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center, March 6, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Malonoey

The Orange County executive and county health commissioner joined New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Thursday for a Facebook live town hall. They answered questions ranging from when nonessential businesses may open to the viability of summer events.

NY Reps Vote In Favor Of Emergency Coronavirus Aid Package

By Allison Dunne Apr 23, 2020
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

After getting the package from the Senate Tuesday, U.S. House members voted this afternoon on a fourth COVID relief measure that replenishes a Small Business Administration relief programs. New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney voted in support of the package but says it’s not nearly enough.

Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney

By Apr 17, 2020
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

A nation has turned its eyes to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded April 14.