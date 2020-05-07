Rep. Maloney Wants Frontline Workers To Benefit From Tax Credit, Exemption

A New York congressman is sponsoring a bill to support healthcare and other essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has introduced the Frontline Heroes Appreciation Act. One of the bill’s provisions is a Healthcare Worker Tax Credit that would allow qualifying healthcare workers a tax credit of $7,500. Under the bill, the healthcare worker must earn less than $100,000 per year, or $200,000 in the case of a joint tax return. The second provision is the Essential Employee Income Tax Exemption, allowable on income less than $100,000 earned during the declared COVID-19 national emergency.