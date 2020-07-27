Rep. Maloney Urges Officials To Cut Red Tape For COVID-19 Wastewater Testing

A New York Congressman from the Hudson Valley is calling on the White House to expedite funding opportunities for COVID-19 testing of wastewater.

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has written to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci; and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, asking them to cut through red tape and help states and localities test wastewater for COVID-19. Maloney says there are nearly 15,000 wastewater treatment plants throughout the U.S., covering nearly 75 percent of the country’s population. Labs testing wastewater for COVID-19 are able to detect spikes in coronavirus infections weeks before clinical diagnoses.