Rep. Maloney Talks About The Storming Of The U.S. Capitol

A number of New York state Senate races, especially in the Hudson Valley, hang in the balance, awaiting absentee ballot counting to see if Democrats gain ground. Two congressional races that are closer than expected expose a rift in the Democratic Party and the strength of Republicans regardless of President Trump’s actions. So says Dr. Dan McCarthy, an adjunct professor at Manhattanville College in Westchester County who specializes in American government. He spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne.