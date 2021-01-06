 Rep. Maloney Talks About The Storming Of The U.S. Capitol | WAMC

Rep. Maloney Talks About The Storming Of The U.S. Capitol

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • NY-18 Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
    Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Democratic New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of the 18th District was on the House floor when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday during a joint session of Congress. He spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Wednesday night about what he experienced.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
U.S. Capitol

