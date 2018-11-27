Rep. Maloney Requests Delay In DCCC Vote Amid Hospitalization

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection. And he is requesting that the caucus delay its vote for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Congressman Maloney, who represents the 18th District, is running to serve as DCCC chair, says he has requested a delay in the vote in light of his hospitalization. In a statement, Maloney says if the vote is not postponed, he will withdraw from the race. In late September, Maloney was diagnosed with a persistent bacterial infection that spread to a number of his internal organs. Maloney checked himself into New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City on Monday, per doctors’ instructions, after having been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Sunday and released that night. He is expected to return home by the end of the week and make a full recovery.