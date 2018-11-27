Rep. Maloney Requests Delay In DCCC Vote Amid Hospitalization

By Allison Dunne 4 hours ago

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection. And he is requesting that the caucus delay its vote for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Congressman Maloney, who represents the 18th District, is running to serve as DCCC chair, says he has requested a delay in the vote in light of his hospitalization. In a statement, Maloney says if the vote is not postponed, he will withdraw from the race. In late September, Maloney was diagnosed with a persistent bacterial infection that spread to a number of his internal organs. Maloney checked himself into New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City on Monday, per doctors’ instructions, after having been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Sunday and released that night. He is expected to return home by the end of the week and make a full recovery.

Tags: 
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
DCCC
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Related Content

Congressman Maloney Previews His Fourth Term

By Allison Dunne Nov 8, 2018
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

After falling short in a bid for state attorney general earlier this year, New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney easily won re-election to a fourth term in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The 18th District Democrat has some big ideas for infrastructure and hopes to move them forward when his party takes control of the House next year. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more from a press call Maloney held with reporters Wednesday.

NY-18 Congressional Candidates Engage In A Feisty Debate

By Allison Dunne Oct 31, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Candidates in New York’s 18th congressional district squared off Tuesday night in their final debate before Election Day. The exchanges between incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney and Republican James O’Donnell became argumentative and testy during the hour-long debate. And the audience didn’t hold back either.

After Pittsburgh Shooting, NY-18 Candidates Address Gun Violence

By Allison Dunne Oct 31, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

During Tuesday night’s debate between the candidates in New York’s 18th congressional district, there was a question about what Congress could do about gun violence. It comes following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend. Incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney and Republican James O’Donnell have different ideas.

Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney

By Oct 10, 2018
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

One of the key battlegrounds in next month’s election is in the Hudson Valley.
In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.