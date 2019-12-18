Rep. Lowey Creates Grant Program For Communities Near Closing Nuclear Plants

New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey says she has secured federal funding to help the lower Hudson Valley cope with the economic burden of the impending closure of the Indian Point nuclear power plant.

Congresswoman Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, announced a new $15 million program that would make federal funds available to communities around Indian Point. She says the funds are included in the fiscal year 2020 spending package expected to be signed into law later this week. The funds are part of a new competitive grant Lowey created for communities affected by nuclear power plant closures. She says, for the first time, communities experiencing economic loss from closing or previously closed nuclear power plants can apply for dedicated federal funding through the Economic Development Administration to get them back on their feet. Indian Point Unit 2 is slated to be shut down in April 2020; Unit 3, in 2021.