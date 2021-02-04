 Rep. Jones Introduces Legislation To Bring Equity To Education | WAMC

Rep. Jones Introduces Legislation To Bring Equity To Education

By Allison Dunne 35 minutes ago
  • A picture of a teacher's desk with books stacked on it
    Adobe Stock

New York Congressman Mondaire Jones has recently introduced a bill he says would tackle racial inequity in education.

Congressmen Jones and Bobby Scott of Virginia are leading House Democrats in introducing the Strength in Diversity Act, a proposal that helps fulfill the promise of equity in education by offering support to districts that are developing, implementing or expanding school diversity initiatives. Jones says that this year’s Black History Month is about dismantling systemic racism in every form, and that must start with education. The Strength in Diversity Act would establish a grant program that provides federal funding to support voluntary local efforts to increase diversity in schools.

