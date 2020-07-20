Rep. John Lewis - In Memoriam

We aired a portion of this interview today in memoriam.
Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis died on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old.
One of the original 13 Freedom Riders and an eye-witness to many momentous and historic occasions in the last 50+ years of working in public service, Lewis was the son of sharecroppers; he survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama; and became a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman. In 2012, Joe Donahue spoke with him in about his book "Across That Bridge: Life Lessons and a Vision for Change."