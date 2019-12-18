Rep. Delgado's Bill To Rename P.O. For Navy Cryptologist Is Signed Into Law

By Allison Dunne 28 seconds ago
  • Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent
    Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent
    Courtesy of the U.S. Navy

President Donald Trump has signed New York Congressman Antonio Delgado’s bill to rename a post office in Dutchess County after a fallen soldier.

Delgado, a Democrat from the 19th District, introduced the bipartisan bill along with New York Representatives Elise Stefanik; Joseph Morelle; Kathleen Rice; and Anthony Brindisi to rename the Pine Plains Post Office on South Main Street, the “Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent Post Office.” The bill passed the House in October, and the Senate, in late November. Kent was killed in Syria by a suicide bombing during her fifth combat tour in the Middle East in January. This is Delgado’s second bill to be signed into law since taking office in January. In August, the president signed Delgado’s bipartisan Family Farmer Relief Act.

Tags: 
Shannon Kent
Pine Plains
Pine Plains Post Office
Congressman Antonio Delgado

Related Content

Rep. Delgado To Host The Year's Final Town Hall In Ulster County

By Allison Dunne Dec 13, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado is holding a town hall Friday night in Ulster County, wrapping up a year of town halls across the 19th District.

Delgado Introduces Legislation To Help Lyme Disease Research

By Allison Dunne Dec 7, 2019

Democratic New York Congressman Antonio Delgado has introduced legislation to raise funds for Lyme disease research. He did so with fellow members of the congressional Lyme Disease Caucus.

CQ Roll Call/Inside Elections Analyst Evaluates NY-19 Race

By Allison Dunne Nov 26, 2019
Washington DC
James DeMers

U.S. House and Senate ratings from Congressional Quarterly Roll Call and Inside Elections show some changes since last election cycle. In New York, one of the most closely watched House districts – the 19th — has been newly assessed. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the Inside Elections publisher about the 2020 race in the sprawling 11-county district in the first part of a two-part interview.

Rep. Delgado Aims To Stop Campaign Donations From Opioid Makers

By Allison Dunne Nov 21, 2019
Opioids seized by authorities in the Capital Region.
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado on Wednesday introduced legislation to halt political contributions from opioid manufacturers.

Delgado Closely Following Impeachment While Working On Vets, Trade

By Nov 13, 2019
Rep. Antonio Delgado
Michael Apollo / WAMC

Congressman Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th House district is among the millions of Americans closely following the start of public impeachment hearings. 