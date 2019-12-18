Rep. Delgado's Bill To Rename P.O. For Navy Cryptologist Is Signed Into Law

President Donald Trump has signed New York Congressman Antonio Delgado’s bill to rename a post office in Dutchess County after a fallen soldier.

Delgado, a Democrat from the 19th District, introduced the bipartisan bill along with New York Representatives Elise Stefanik; Joseph Morelle; Kathleen Rice; and Anthony Brindisi to rename the Pine Plains Post Office on South Main Street, the “Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent Post Office.” The bill passed the House in October, and the Senate, in late November. Kent was killed in Syria by a suicide bombing during her fifth combat tour in the Middle East in January. This is Delgado’s second bill to be signed into law since taking office in January. In August, the president signed Delgado’s bipartisan Family Farmer Relief Act.