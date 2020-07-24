 Rep. Delgado Says Direct State And Local Coronavirus Relief Aid Is A Must | WAMC
Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado is one of the many voices from New York’s delegation calling for the U.S. Senate to include direct aid for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package. Delgado, from the 19th District, spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne.

The House passed the $3 trillion Heroes Act in May, which contains billions of dollars in state and local government aid. On Thursday, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump reportedly agreed on a package in principle to be unveiled next week. It contains no state and local aid.

Delgado has launched a COVID-19 Resource Hub on his government website.

This interview was recorded May 22.