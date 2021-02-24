Rep. Delgado Reintroduces Medicare-X Choice Act

Rosemarie Day is the former deputy director and chief operating officer of the Massachusetts Health Connector—the model for the Affordable Care Act. She will tell us about the new book: Marching Toward Coverage: How Women Can Lead the Fight for Universal Healthcare.

Medical insurance is complicated and, like virtually everything in American public life these days, has been politicized and in the process made still more confusing. Yet the present collection of crises—a pandemic, the challenge of accessing quality medical care, unemployment and its attendant loss of health insurance—has made clear more than any other moment in modern memory the importance of universal coverage.

Add to this the fact that women are responsible for up to 80% of healthcare decisions for their families. Day has written a primer specifically for women on the ins and outs of medical insurance, with the objective of transforming our healthcare system using feminism as the lens and women as the drivers.