Rep. Delgado Reintroduces Medicare-X Choice Act

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado is leading the reintroduction of legislation to create a public option health plan. It would be available for purchase on individual and small business exchanges.
The 19th District Congressman reintroduced the Medicare-X Choice Act, which would combine Medicare physician networks and reimbursement rates with Affordable Care Act coverage standards to create a new, public health insurance option. Delgado says the new Medicare exchange (Medicare-X) would increase competition in the health care market, driving down costs for all Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People who are happy with their employer-provided insurance could keep it. Fellow Democrats Congressmen John Larson of Connecticut and New York’s Brian Higgins, along with Senators Michael Bennet of Colorado and Tim Kaine of Virginia, joined Delgado in reintroducing the bill.