Rep. Delgado Discusses State And Local Funding In American Rescue Plan

The House is expected to pass the latest COVID relief package Friday or over the weekend. The American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion in funding for state and local governments, something for which Democratic New York Congressman Antonio Delgado has been advocating for some time. If the package is passed as is, his 19th District would see more than $400 million. He spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne Thursday afternoon.

Delgado says the $400 million for New York-19 includes aid for counties, towns, villages and hamlets.

If the package makes it to the president’s desk and is signed, and as it stands now, counties would receive funding directly from the Department of the Treasury within 60 days. The state would allocate funding to municipalities, with fewer than 50,000 residents, as is in the case in New York-19, within 30 days; for municipalities with more than 50,000 residents, 60 days.