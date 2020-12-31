Regional Governors Extend Interstate Youth Hockey Ban

The governors of the six New England states and New Jersey have extended a prohibition on interstate youth hockey through the end of January.



The governors took the action because of coronavirus outbreaks associated with youth hockey. In a news release issued late Wednesday, the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey said they were extending the prohibition through Jan. 31. It had been set to expire on New Year’s Eve. It applies to all youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues.



In Vermont, the order does not affect rules allowing limited youth leagues and school-based sports programs within the state for people 19 and younger.



