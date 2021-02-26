 Regional Commission Permanently Bans Fracking In The Delaware River Basin | WAMC

Regional Commission Permanently Bans Fracking In The Delaware River Basin

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Delaware River Basin, Mount Bethel, PA
    Delaware River Basin, Mount Bethel, PA
    Courtesy of NRDC

Fracking is now permanently banned in the Delaware River watershed.

The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) voted Thursday to ban fracking, or high volume hydraulic fracturing. Wes Gillingham is associate director of Catskill Mountainkeeper. He says environmentalists have been advocating for a permanent ban for more than a decade.

“The Catskills, upper Delaware, the whole Delaware Basin is a place that deserves to be treated much better than letting fracking come in here,” Gillingham says. “So, it’s a, it’s a day of hoorah for all of us.”

The four governors who are members of the Commission, from New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania voted in favor of the ban for the basin that provides drinking water to 15 million people.

Tags: 
Delaware River Basin Commission
Delaware River Basin
Catskill Mountainkeeper

Related Content

DRBC Postpones Vote On LNG Facility That Enviros Oppose

By Allison Dunne Sep 18, 2020
LNG facility (not Gibbstown, NJ)
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

A decision on whether to approve permits for a Liquefied Natural Gas export facility at a southern New Jersey port has been postponed by a commission whose members are appointed by four governors, including from New York. Environmentalists oppose the proposed facility, saying it will threaten nearby communities and the Delaware River.

Regional Body Proposes Fracking Ban

By Allison Dunne Dec 1, 2017
By Shannon1 [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

The Delaware River Basin Commission Thursday released draft regulations that would ban high-volume hydraulic fracturing in the basin. The draft rules also include provisions for the treatment and disposal of fracking wastewater. Environmental groups are cautiously praising the proposal, while an oil and gas industry trade group is highly critical.

Draft Regs To Be Prepped To Ban Fracking In Delaware River Basin

By Allison Dunne Sep 15, 2017
Courtesy of DRBC

Governors of New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania have approved a resolution to issue draft regulations to permanently ban fracking in the Delaware River Basin. Environmentalists and the natural gas industry criticized the resolution, for different reasons.

Groups, Town Supervisor Seek To End Dumping Operation In Saugerties

By Allison Dunne May 15, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Three groups are seeking to put an end to what they say is a growing dumping operation in Saugerties, New York. They updated community residents Tuesday night, urging them to put pressure on lawmakers and the state Department of Environmental Conversation to take action.