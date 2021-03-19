 Reed Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Former Lobbyist | WAMC

Reed Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Former Lobbyist

By WSKG 33 minutes ago

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) speaking at a town hall meeting in Veteran, New York. January 26, 2019. (Celia Clarke/WSKG)
Credit Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) speaking at a town hall meeting in Veteran, New York. January 26, 2019. (Celia Clarke/WSKG)

A former lobbyist is accusing Republican Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23) of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post is reporting Nicolette Davis, then a lobbyist for an insurance company, was at a bar with the six-term congressman following a fishing trip when he began rubbing her shoulders before unhooking her bra. According to the Post story, Reed was drunk at the time and was later escorted from the bar.

“This account of my actions is not accurate,” a spokesperson for Reed’s office told WSKG.

Reed has been a regular critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct, and has publicly noted he is considering a run for governor in 2022.

Tags: 
tom reed

Related Content

NY-23 Republican Reed To Tout Bipartisanship At Williams College

By Nov 26, 2018

Three weeks after Election Day, a Republican Congressman from upstate New York will be in Berkshire County tomorrow to talk about bipartisanship.