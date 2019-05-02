Red Lion Inn Celebrates 50th Anniversary

This Spring, the Red Lion Inn in the heart of the culturally-rich Berkshires of Western Massachusetts commemorates 50 years since its purchase, rehabilitation, and reopening as an historic hotel by Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick in 1969.

Festivities begin this weekend with a 50-Day Kick-off, culminating in a Porch Pop-Up for the Kentucky Derby featuring special Lucky Jack’s Mint Juleps, in honor of Jack Fitzpatrick.

Jane and Jack’s daughter Nancy Fitzpatrick took the helm in at The Red Lion from 1993 until her retirement in 2018. Nancy’s step-daughter, Sarah Eustis, now carries on the tradition. Sarah is CEO of Main Street Hospitality.

Nancy Fitzpatrick and Sarah Eustis join us along with Morgan Russell, Director of Guest Experience for Main Street Hospitality.