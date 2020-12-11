 Recent Supreme Court Rulings Encourage Some To Continue In-Person Worshiping | WAMC
Recent Supreme Court Rulings Encourage Some To Continue In-Person Worshiping

By Stephanie O'Neill 4 hours ago
Originally published on December 11, 2020 7:15 pm

Encouraged by recent Supreme Court rulings, churches in many states are trying to challenge restrictions on worship gatherings, arguing that prayer during the pandemic is essential.