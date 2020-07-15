 Re-Opened MASS MoCA Offers An Art Uplift And Enforces Social Distancing | WAMC
Re-Opened MASS MoCA Offers An Art Uplift And Enforces Social Distancing

  • MASS MoCA - clock tower with a border of
    Sarah LaDuke

MASS MoCA has finally reopened its doors to the public with new art ready for visitors to enjoy. The museum features more than 40,000 square feet of brand new exhibitions. Due to the pandemic, there are slight changes when visiting. 

Visitors are asked to arrive with timed tickets that are purchased in advance. Sections in the museum that are under reservation only include James Turrell: Into the Light and Wendy Red Star’s Apsaalooke: Children of the large-Beaked Bird – which is in the KidSpace gallery. 

The museum will also be hosting its first public concert on Saturday, July 18 with returning performer Treya Lam. To tell us more, we welcome MASS MoCA director Joe Thompson.

Ferrin Contemporary Presents "Nature/Nurture"

By Mar 11, 2020
Ferrin Contemporary Presents "Nature/Nurture"

Ferrin Contemporary is presenting "Nature/Nurture," a group exhibition of twelve contemporary female artists invited to explore the influence of gender and its impact on their practice. The show was organized in honor of Women's History Month in conjunction with FOREFRONT2020, a symposium on women in the visual arts taking place on the MASS MoCA campus.

The exhibition explores these ideas that range from direct interpretations of the natural world to more abstract notions, such as the construction of gender and the endowed role of women within their personal and professional careers. Works in clay range in form from individual vessels to composed still lifes and figural and abstract sculpture.

Considering the impact that the #MeToo movement is having on all professions, artists were asked to pause and reflect on the role gender plays in their artistic practice and to consider the nurturing experiences that have shaped them. To tell us more, we welcome Senior Curator of Visual Arts at MASS MoCA Susan Cross, an artist featured in Ferrin Contemporary's "Nature/Nurture" group exhibition Anina Major, and director of Ferrin Contemporary and curator of Nature/Nurture Leslie Ferrin.

Criminal Live Podcast At MASS MoCA 2/22

By Feb 19, 2020
Artwork for Criminal

Is it possible that a man is in prison for the murder of his wife -- when an owl actually committed the crime? What is a very special bourbon going for on the black market -- and why? How does a seemingly typical person get roped into counterfeiting money by their boyfriend? “Criminal” is an award-winning true-crime podcast, distributed by PRX and Radiotopia, with episodes devoted to these stories and many others.

On Saturday, February 22 “Criminal” will be in The Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. “Criminal” launched January of 2014 and is hosted by Phoebe Judge, who co-created the show with Lauren Spohrer. Judge attended the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, her work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Previously, she was a host at WUNC North Carolina Public Radio, a producer for The Story with Dick Gordon, and a reporter based in the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio.