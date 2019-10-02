RCC Receives Its Largest Grant Award

By Allison Dunne 28 seconds ago
  • Courtesy of Rockland Community College

A community college in Rockland County, New York has received the largest grant award in its 60-year history.

Rockland Community College will receive $3 million in Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program federal funding over the next five years. The grant goes toward improving student services to increase participation and retention. Democratic Congresswoman Nita Lowey, in announcing the award, says the investment in the redesign of the college stands to benefit the greater RCC community. RCC is one of 40 institutions across the county to receive this U.S. Department of Education grant. These grants assist schools in which a minimum of 25 percent of the total enrollment is Hispanic.

Tags: 
Rockland Community College
Congresswoman Nita Lowey

Related Content

RCC Receives Community Schools Grant

By Allison Dunne Jan 15, 2016
Courtesy of Rockland Community College

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced $1.5 million to support the creation of “Community Schools” programs at three community colleges that are part of the SUNY system. One is in the Hudson Valley.

Rep. Lowey Hopes For Congressional Action To Stem Gun Violence

By Allison Dunne Aug 13, 2019
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey held a roundtable discussion Monday on gun violence. She says she will be thinking about all the input and what can be done in the House. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the chair of the House Appropriations Committee about this and more.

Attorney Preps A Primary Challenge Against NY Rep. Nita Lowey

By Allison Dunne Jul 22, 2019
Courtesy of Mondaire Jones

Earlier this month, a primary challenger to longtime New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey announced his candidacy for the lower Hudson Valley district. He’s hoping for an upset like the one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled off in a 2018 primary, unseating New York City Democrat Joe Crowley. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Mondaire Jones about his campaign.

Federal Lawmakers Urge FAA To Hold Airport Noise Meeting In Westchester

By Allison Dunne Jul 5, 2019
Courtesy of Westchester County Airport

Federal lawmakers from New York are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to hold a public meeting in Westchester. This comes amid noise concerns of residents near the Westchester County Airport.

Rep. Lowey Helps Secure NIH Grant To Further Spinal Cord Research

By Allison Dunne Jun 30, 2019

New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey says federal funding will help spinal cord research at an institute in Westchester County.

NY Rep. To Honor Victims Of Gun Violence

By Allison Dunne Jun 7, 2019
kcdsTM/Flickr

New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey will be in Westchester County Friday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.