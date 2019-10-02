RCC Receives Its Largest Grant Award

A community college in Rockland County, New York has received the largest grant award in its 60-year history.

Rockland Community College will receive $3 million in Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program federal funding over the next five years. The grant goes toward improving student services to increase participation and retention. Democratic Congresswoman Nita Lowey, in announcing the award, says the investment in the redesign of the college stands to benefit the greater RCC community. RCC is one of 40 institutions across the county to receive this U.S. Department of Education grant. These grants assist schools in which a minimum of 25 percent of the total enrollment is Hispanic.