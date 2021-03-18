Quinnipiac Find Cuomo's Poll Numbers Lagging, But Most Don't Favor Resignation

Embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo’s favorability rating is underwater, but a new poll shows more New Yorkers than not say he should remain in office.

The Quinnipiac poll conducted midweek finds 49 percent of voters say the third-term Democrat should not step down as he faces multiple sexual harassment allegations. 43 percent say he should resign.

Quinnipiac found three-quarters of New Yorkers tend to agree with the governor that ongoing investigations be completed before any action to remove him. But two-thirds do not want Cuomo to seek a fourth term next year.

The poll shows Cuomo’s job approval at 39 percent, his lowest mark since taking office in 2011.

His 33 percent favorability is his lowest mark since the poll began tracking the category when Cuomo was attorney general in 2008. 58 percent of voters say Cuomo is not honest and trustworthy, also at a nadir in the poll’s history.