Quiet Sunday Morning At Heavily-Secured State Capitol

Multiple people have been arrested following a fight and stabbings during protests at the New York state Capitol Wednesday. It occurred as state lawmakers were convening for the start of the 2021 legislative session and as a mob formed in Washington, D.C. while Congress met to certify the results of November’s presidential elections.
The New York State Capitol is bracing for potential violence and armed protesters in the coming days, after FBI warnings about significant threats in online chatter from white supremacy and other far-right groups. New York State Police say there are no specific credible threats against the building in downtown Albany, but are nevertheless stepping up patrols and taking precautions to harden security.