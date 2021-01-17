 Quiet Sunday Morning At Heavily-Secured State Capitol | WAMC

Quiet Sunday Morning At Heavily-Secured State Capitol

  • Police in Albany on Sunday
    Ian Pickus / WAMC

WAMC News Director Ian Pickus was at the New York State Capitol in Albany Sunday morning, where he saw a heavy police presence but no crowds. Pickus spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard on Midday Magazine. 

