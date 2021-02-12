 Putnam, Ulster Counties Receive Funding For Emergency Communications | WAMC

Putnam, Ulster Counties Receive Funding For Emergency Communications

By Allison Dunne 12 minutes ago
    NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services training
    Courtesy of NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services

Two counties in the Hudson Valley are receiving New York state grant funding to improve emergency communications.

Putnam County is receiving $6 million to add six communications tower sites and new radio channels to strengthen communications among multiple jurisdictions and agencies, including Putnam’s emergency services, the County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department, school districts and local city, town and village police departments. Ulster County also is receiving $6 million to build a new tower and improve existing ones. The county also will implement new radio channels. The two counties are among five for which New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the $29 million in grant funding.

