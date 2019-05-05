Public Presentations Scheduled In Springfield For Would-Be Marijuana Businesses

Public presentations have been scheduled for businesses hoping to open recreational marijuana stores in Springfield, Massachusetts.

24 potential bidders to do business in Springfield in the new adult use cannabis industry will make pitches to the public, and a review panel appointed by Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The presentations are scheduled on the evenings of May 7, 8 and 9th.

It is part of a through and transparent vetting process pledged by Sarno.

" Who are the proper contenders to do this and who are the pretenders who do not have the wherewithal to do this," explained Sarno.

The city plans to initially permit four recreational marijuana stores.

Final applications are due in City Hall on May 20th