 Psychologist Identifies Stress Responses During The Pandemic | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Psychologist Identifies Stress Responses During The Pandemic

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 9, 2020 5:08 pm

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with University of Texas at San Antonio professor of clinical psychology, Dr. Mary McNaughton-Cassill, about common stress responses to disasters and other traumatic events.