Prude police officers cleared by grand jury

The police officers responsible for Daniel Prude’s death will not face criminal charges.

During a news conference Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James announced that the grand jury she’d convened to probe Prude’s death declined to press charges against any of the seven officers at the scene, including the three officers who restrained Prude: Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, and Francisco Santiago.

“My office presented an extensive case and we sought a different outcome than the one the grand jury presented us today,” James said.

Prude died March 30, a week after Rochester police officers restrained and suffocated him during a mental hygiene arrest. But the public didn't learn about his death and the circumstances around it until Sept. 2, when activists and attorneys for his family released body camera footage of his encounter with police. That day they also announced a federal lawsuit against the city.

The Attorney General's Office had already opened a probe into Prude's death at that point. Pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Attorney General’s Office serves as a special prosecutor that investigates all deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers.

On Sept. 5, James announced that she would empanel a grand jury to consider evidence relating to Prude’s death and determine whether there was adequate evidence to support criminal charges.

The news of Prude’s death fueled weeks of large protests where activists called on Mayor Lovely Warren, then-Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, and District Attorney Sandra Doorley to resign. They also called on city officials to "defund" the Rochester Police Department and invest the resulting savings in mental health services and community programs.

Free the People Roc, which organized most of those protests, announced a gathering at 7 p.m. Tuesday in response to James' announcement.

During the early morning hours of March 23, police confronted Prude on Jefferson Avenue, near Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Body camera footage shows that officers approached Prude, who was naked and clearly in mental distress, with their Tasers drawn. He complied when an officer ordered him to lay down on the road and then cuffed his hands behind his back.

Eventually, Prude grew agitated. He began yelling vulgarities and tried unsuccessfully to stand up. Vaughn, Taladay, and Santiago ultimately restrained Prude by holding him down at his feet and head, and by applying pressure to Prude’s back with a knee.

Prude eventually fell unconscious and stopped breathing, according to police reports. He was uncuffed and then transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died a week later.

In an autopsy report, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office stated his cause of death as “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,” an indication that he might have been under the influence of PCP.

During an Oct. 1 news conference, attorneys for the officers who arrested Prude argued that he died of a drug overdose and that the three officers who restrained him were following their training.

Daniel Mastrella, a lawyer representing Taladay, said the three learned the technique they used, known as segmentation, during training sessions in January and February, and passed proficiency exams. The tactic is meant to “restrict the movement of a non-compliant subject using the least force possible,” he added.

As part of the investigation, in December, the Attorney General’s Office released body-worn camera footage of Taladay, Santiago, and Vaughn, as well as officers Josiah Harris, Andrew Specksgoor, and Michael Magri, who were also on the scene, but did not physically restrain Prude.

The Attorney General’s investigation has been one of several probes into circumstances surrounding Prude’s death. In September, City Council hired attorney Andrew Cell to lead an investigation into city government with the objective of determining whether the administration attempted to cover up Prude’s death.

Some had criticized Mayor Lovely Warren for keeping the death of Prude from the public for five months. Warren has said she learned of Prude’s death when it happened, but Singletary had told her it resulted from an overdose. Singletary submitted his resignation in mid-September, but Warren fired him before his effective quit date. She claimed the chief did not relay the full story of Prude’s death to her.

Celli’s investigation for City Council is ongoing. As part of that probe, Singletary underwent a daylong public deposition where he explained his actions and the actions of the police department’s top brass from the evening officers encountered Prude up to his termination.

Singletary said at several points during his testimony that it didn’t occur to him that Prude’s death, and the circumstances around it, should be released publicly.

Singletary also testified that he never told the mayor that the medical examiner had ruled that Rochester police officers caused Prude’s death, instead informing them that his death had been ruled a homicide as a result of PCP intoxication, "excited delirium," and "resisting arrest."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.