 Protesters Pressing Charges After Disturbance At Kinderhook Protest | WAMC

Protesters Pressing Charges After Disturbance At Kinderhook Protest

By 19 minutes ago

Protesters who are claiming a white couple waved a gun during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kinderhook are pressing charges.

A handgun photographed in the hand of a woman outside a home Kinderhook as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched by on Saturday.
Credit Photo courtesy Zach Neven / Zachneven.com

Activist Lukee Forbes participated in the march Saturday afternoon where a white couple was photographed with a handgun outside a home. Forbes and other protesters are accusing the couple of menacing.

“We had several, several protesters who pressed charges for the menacing that they went through. We also had several videos and pictures delivered to the police officers, and yet they tell us that they’re still doing an investigation,” said Forbes.

Though the couple was photographed being escorted out of a residence by police, state troopers say no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing. State police have not officially identified the couple.

Photo courtesy Zach Neven, Zachneven.com.

Tags: 
Kinderhook
Black Lives Matter
New York State Police

Related Content

Couple Allegedly Waves Gun At Kinderhook Protesters

By Jul 12, 2020
A woman is led into a patrol car without handcuffs after a couple allegedly waved a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in Kinderhook on Saturday
Kamal Johnson

Update: Police announced on Monday, July 12th that no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing. Web copy has been updated to reflect these developments. 

A couple was questioned by police after allegedly pointing a gun at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Kinderhook Saturday.

Protesters Make Demands Outside Schenectady City Hall

By 1 hour ago
Protesters on the steps of Schenectady City Hall
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Protesters risked arrest at Schenectady City Hall Monday night a week after video of a controversial police encounter sparked outcry in the Electric City. 

Saratogians Share Concerns About City Police Department In Online Forum

By Jul 9, 2020
A screen grab of Wednesday night's Zoom meeting

Tensions between Saratoga Springs residents of color and the city police department were put on full display in an online forum Wednesday night.