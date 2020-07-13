Protesters Pressing Charges After Disturbance At Kinderhook Protest

Protesters who are claiming a white couple waved a gun during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kinderhook are pressing charges.

Activist Lukee Forbes participated in the march Saturday afternoon where a white couple was photographed with a handgun outside a home. Forbes and other protesters are accusing the couple of menacing.

“We had several, several protesters who pressed charges for the menacing that they went through. We also had several videos and pictures delivered to the police officers, and yet they tell us that they’re still doing an investigation,” said Forbes.

Though the couple was photographed being escorted out of a residence by police, state troopers say no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing. State police have not officially identified the couple.

Photo courtesy Zach Neven, Zachneven.com.