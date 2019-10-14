Protesters Interrupt Columbus Day Parade Over Jail Concerns

  • Columbus
    Christopher Columbus
Several people were taken into police custody after about two dozen demonstrators briefly interrupted a Columbus Day parade in upstate New York to protest jail conditions.

The protesters linked hands to block the street as Binghamton's 60th annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands and Italian Festival began Monday morning. They dispersed after several minutes and the parade continued.

Police say disorderly conduct charges were expected to be filed against several protesters.

The group Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow said the goal was to draw attention to treatment of inmates at the Broome County Jail.

Mayor Rich David said everyone has the right to protest, but he called it "despicable and disgusting" to disrupt an event honoring Italian heritage.

Christopher Columbus
Binghamton Mayor Richard David
Binghamton
Progressive Leaders Of Tomorrow

