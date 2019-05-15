Prosecutor: Limo Company Operator Knew Of Vehicle Problems

Prosecutors say the limousine company operator charged in connection with an upstate New York crash that killed 20 people was aware of prior passenger complaints about the ill-fated vehicle and had even refunded fares.

In a document filed last week in the case against Nauman Hussain, Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery also said individuals had refused to drive the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine because of its poor condition.

Hussain faces 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the Oct. 6 crash in rural Schoharie. State police have said the limo should have been taken out of service based on brake issues identified in a September inspection.

Attorney Lee Kindlon said the defense team won't comment on individual pieces of evidence before trial, set for September.

