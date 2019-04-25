Programming Notes: May 2019

Spring has sprung! The trees are turning green with new leaves, flowers are opening their buds and warmer winds are filling the air.

Here at WAMC…The Metropolitan Opera’s 2018-19 season on WAMC will conclude on May 11th with Poulenc’s Dialogues Des Carmelites. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of a devastating story of faith and martyrdom. The opera begins at 1 p.m.

The penultimate broadcast will feature Verdi’s Aida on May 4th, starting at 12 p.m. This opera will feature a star-studded cast, with Sondra Radvanovsky and Olesya Petrova as the leading ladies. Tenors Aleksandrs Antonenko, Yonghoon Lee, and Jorge de León alternate as Radamès, and Nicola Luisotti and Plácido Domingo take the podium.

We hope you have enjoyed the 2018-19 season from the Metropolitan Opera on WAMC. We look forward to what the next season brings.

A special program will air on Saturday, May 18th at 1 p.m. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio presents immersive storytelling to explore the evidence for what doctors are calling "Age-Related Financial Vulnerability."

Neuroscientists and gerontologists see evidence that people become more vulnerable to financial exploitation as they age. Con artists, fraudsters, even family, friends, and caregivers take money from seniors and abuse their trust. According to researchers, the shame of these crimes prevents victims from reporting or talking about them, creating a crucial public policy issue.

The Marketplace team presents stories of fraud victims and their families from across the U.S., including a 78-year-old substitute school nurse, who lost more than $230,000 in what started as a computer support scam, and mushroomed into a blizzard of gift card purchases and a bank transfer to Nepal.

Supported by a wide range of nationally-recognized experts, "Brains and Losses" presents solutions journalism for audiences who want to protect themselves and their loved ones as they grow older.

This highly relevant new special is perfect for May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. This will replace a repeat of Ted Radio Hour.

Tune in to WAMC on Monday, May 27th between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and also from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. for special Memorial Day programming.

From the News Department: WAMC is proud to be nominated by the New York State Associated Press Association for our work in 2018.

For Spot News Coverage: Lucas Willard, "Schoharie Limo Crash Kills 20."

For Continuing Coverage: Dave Lucas, “Ellazar Williams Shooting Divides Albany.”

For Sports Coverage: Ian Pickus, “Jamion Christian Brings ‘Mayhem’ to Siena.”

For Weathercast: Paul Caiano and Garett Argianas

And for Digital Presence.

The awards will be distributed June 1 in Saratoga Springs.

In another sneak peek into June – our live episode of “Person Place Thing,” which was recorded at The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, on Saturday, April 6th will air in June. Stay tuned for more details in next month’s guide.

Happy Memorial Day from everyone at WAMC/Northeast Public Radio!