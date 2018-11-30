Programming Notes: December 2018

Tis the season for special programming.

Starting Dec. 1, WAMC listeners can catch the start of the 2018-19 Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network broadcast season. First up is the February 2000 recording of Mefistofele. Continuing every Sunday until May 11th, the Met Opera will air on WAMC and its affiliated transmitters.

A holiday tradition at WAMC, NPR’s Hanukkah Lights will air during the Roundtable at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3. A perennial favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new stories written by R.L. Maizes, Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert, and Ellen Orleans. It’s hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. for the last day of Hanukkah, from American Public Media, it’s Candles Burning Brightly. Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite and exploration of Hanukkah foods and traditional activities — and plenty of music.

Join WAMC News for a weeklong series looking at police accountability and police-community relations during Midday Magazine. The news series starts December 10th.

Christmas Eve starts off with an airing of Selected Shorts Gift Set 2018: Tough Love For The Holidays. Guest host Robert Sean Leonard introduces the unusual holiday program, which mixes tradition with humor.

A WAMC favorite will return this holiday season. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols will air live at 11 a.m. Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

Then at 2 p.m., Hollywood Holiday from American Public Media. Lynne Warfel, host of Saturday Cinema, takes you on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas-themed movies.

Christmas Day leads with The Andy Williams Christmas Special at 9 a.m. Host and producer Jim Raposa has assembled the best of the best from Williams' eight Christmas themed albums along with rare in-person and telephone interviews with this legendary entertainer and ambassador of the season.

Then at 10 a.m. WAMC’s Tim Coakley will host a jazz special. Tim will explore the music of jazz in the season of joy.

And, at 2 p.m. WAMC’s A New York Minute In History presents a special episode on the Dutch settlement of New Netherland.