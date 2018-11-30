Related Program: 
"The Prodigy: A Novel" By John Feinstein

John Feinstein has been called one of the best sports writers in America, now he turns his eye towards the world of golf in "The Prodigy". The story follows a teen golfer poised to blaze his way into the Masters Tournament. John Feinstein is the Author of over thirty books including two #1 New York Times Best-sellers, "A Season On The Brink" and " A Good Walk Spoiled". He is also the author of numerous books for young readers including "Backfield Boys" and "Last Shot". He is a frequent contributor to The Washington Post and Sirius XM radio.

Joining us Today is John Feinstein.

