"The Prodigy: A Novel" By John Feinstein

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of A Good Walk Spoiled, a dramatic chronicle of the bitterly-fought 2016 Ryder Cup pitting a U.S. team out for revenge against the Europeans determined to keep the Cup out of American hands.

John Feinstein is the author of 35 books, works for The Washington Post, The Golf Channel, Sirius XM Radio and Comcast Sportsnet and is a much sought after corporate and events speaker. His newest book is The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup.