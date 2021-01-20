 Presidential Inauguration Open Forum 1/20/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Presidential Inauguration Open Forum 1/20/21

  • https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joe_Biden_kickoff_rally_May_2019.jpg / Michael Stokes

Following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, WAMC's Ray Graf and Alan Chartock take your calls and field your reactions!

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags: 
Joe Biden
Inauguration 2021

Related Content

For Biden's Capital Region Campaign Chair, Inauguration Has Been A Dream Since 1987

By Jan 19, 2021
Vice President Joe Biden at the University of Vermont
Pat Bradley/WAMC

One of the strangest inaugurations of a U.S. President is set for Wednesday at noon. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office in a muted ceremony, with attendance strictly limited because of the coronavirus pandemic and new security concerns in the nation’s capital. On top of that, President Donald Trump is leaving Washington early, becoming the first incumbent to snub his successor since Reconstruction. Niskayuna Town Board Member Denise Murphy McGraw chaired the Capital Region/Upstate New York arm of the Biden campaign. She first volunteered for Biden's presidential campaigns in 1987.

The President’s Microphone

By Brett Barry Jan 18, 2021
Courtesy Shure Incorporated

When Joe Biden steps up to the presidential podium in the coming weeks, the speeches he'll deliver will have one thing in common with his most recent predecessors. There’s been one constant in presidential speeches ever since Lyndon Johnson occupied the White House: the microphone; in particular, the Shure SM57.

Counties Prep For Protests Leading Up To Inauguration Day

By Allison Dunne Jan 16, 2021
Westchester County Department of Public Safety badge
Courtesy of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety

Counties in New York’s Hudson Valley are among those beefing up security this weekend. This is in case any rallies or protests get out of hand ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration January 20, and after the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.