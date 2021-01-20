Presidential Inauguration Open Forum 1/20/21

One of the strangest inaugurations of a U.S. President is set for Wednesday at noon. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office in a muted ceremony, with attendance strictly limited because of the coronavirus pandemic and new security concerns in the nation’s capital. On top of that, President Donald Trump is leaving Washington early, becoming the first incumbent to snub his successor since Reconstruction. Niskayuna Town Board Member Denise Murphy McGraw chaired the Capital Region/Upstate New York arm of the Biden campaign. She first volunteered for Biden's presidential campaigns in 1987.
When Joe Biden steps up to the presidential podium in the coming weeks, the speeches he'll deliver will have one thing in common with his most recent predecessors. There’s been one constant in presidential speeches ever since Lyndon Johnson occupied the White House: the microphone; in particular, the Shure SM57.
Counties in New York’s Hudson Valley are among those beefing up security this weekend. This is in case any rallies or protests get out of hand ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration January 20, and after the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.