Like many professional sports organizations, the Premier Lacrosse League is adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the league’s 2019 inaugural season involved teams touring the country playing games, including a stop in Albany last August, the PLL is instead holding a two-week fanless tournament near Salt Lake City starting Saturday.

WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with the league’s CEO and co-founder Mike Rabil about how the PLL plans to keep players, coaches and staff safe.