(1/21/21 @ 1 p.m.) -- An encore Power of Words -- WAMC's Alan Chartock and Dr. David Woolner, Fmr. Associate Professor of History at Marist College, and Senior Fellow and Resident Historian at the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Institute in Hyde Park, New York set the scene and provide context and analysis of Franklin D. Roosevelt's first inaugural address. In addition, listeners will have an opportunity to actually hear the speech as it was delivered on March 4th, 1933.