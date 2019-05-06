The Power Of Patience In A World Obsessed With Early Achievement

We live in a society where kids and parents are obsessed with early achievement, from getting perfect scores on SATs to getting into Ivy League colleges to landing an amazing job at Google or Facebook, or even better, creating a startup with the potential to be the next Google or Facebook or Uber.

But there is good news. A lot of us do not explode out of the gates in life. There is a scientific explanation for why so many of us bloom later in life. The executive function of our brains don’t mature until age 25, and even later for some. In fact, our brain’s capabilities peak at different ages. We actually enjoy multiple periods of blooming in our lives.

Rich Karlgaard, publisher of Forbes magazine, write about this in his book "Late Bloomers."