The Power Of Patience In A World Obsessed With Early Achievement

We live in a society where kids and parents are obsessed with early achievement, from getting perfect scores on SATs to getting into Ivy League colleges to landing an amazing job at Google or Facebook, or even better, creating a startup with the potential to be the next Google or Facebook or Uber.

But there is good news. A lot of us do not explode out of the gates in life. There is a scientific explanation for why so many of us bloom later in life. The executive function of our brains don’t mature until age 25, and even later for some. In fact, our brain’s capabilities peak at different ages. We actually enjoy multiple periods of blooming in our lives.

Rich Karlgaard, publisher of Forbes magazine, write about this in his book "Late Bloomers."

Related Content

Isaac Lidsky On Obstacles And Recognizing Opportunities

By Mar 15, 2017
Book Cover - Eyes Wide Open

In his popular new TED Talk "What reality are you creating for yourself?," former Saved by the Bell teen star-turned-entrepreneur Isaac Lidsky recalls how the sales person he waved to in the store was really a mannequin, and how he reached down to wash his hands and realized it was a urinal and not a sink.

He learned of his diagnosis at thirteen: a degenerative eye disease that would lead to his blindness by age 25. After initially believing his blindness signaled the end of his independence and achievement, Lidsky found other pathways of perception, turning his life around with his Eyes Wide Open philosophy.

He graduated from Harvard Law School, worked as a law clerk under the guidance of Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and eventually became an entrepreneur.

His new book is Eyes Wide Open: Overcoming Obstacles And Recognizing Opportunities In A World That Can't See Clearly, where Isaac Lidsky probes the many facets of perception, detailing the neuroscience of sight and drawing on his own experience to show how our perception shapes—and often limits—our reality. 

The Family Link Between Autism And Extraordinary Talent

By Mar 14, 2016
Book Cover - The Prodigy's Cousin

  Over the course of her career, psychologist Joanne Ruthsatz has quietly assembled the largest-ever research sample of child prodigies. Their accomplishments are epic. One could reproduce radio tunes by ear on a toy guitar at two years old. Another was a thirteen-year-old cooking sensation. And what Ruthsatz’s investigation revealed is noth­ing short of astonishing.

Though the prodigies aren’t autistic, many have autistic family members. Each prodigy has an extraordinary memory and a keen eye for detail—well-known but often-overlooked strengths associated with autism.

Their book is The Prodigy's Cousin: The Family Link Between Autism and Extraordinary Talent.

The Book Show #1463 - Liz Moore

By Aug 2, 2016
Book Cover - The Unseen World

  Novelist Liz Moore’s latest is The Unseen World , which tells the moving story of a daughter’s quest to discover the truth about her beloved father’s hidden past.

The story begins in a computer science lab in 1980s-era Boston and follows the girl’s quest to figure out her father’s secrets in a virtual universe. 

The Genius Who Took Apple To The Next Level

By Apr 18, 2019
Book cover for "Tim Cook" by Leander Kahney

In this new portrait of Apple’s current CEO, "Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level," New York Times bestselling author Leander Kahney has written the first-ever biography of Tim Cook and tells the story of how one man attempted to replace someone irreplaceable.

Based on interviews with Cook’s colleagues, Kahney chronicles the success of a post-Steve Jobs Apple including how Cook led the company to its historic trillion-dollar valuation.

Leander Kahney is an Apple expert, Cult of Mac.com Editor, and bestselling author of "Inside Steve’s Brain."