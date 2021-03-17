 Poughkeepsie Program Will Fund Local Groups To Help Stem Gun Violence | WAMC

Poughkeepsie Program Will Fund Local Groups To Help Stem Gun Violence

By Allison Dunne 20 minutes ago
City officials in Poughkeepsie are boosting funding to fight gun violence.

Poughkeepsie officials say additional funding will be allocated from the city’s Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program to provide grants directly to local nonprofits whose mission involves the fight against gun violence and removing guns from the city’s streets. City Councilman Evan Menist says the pilot program will start immediately. City officials recognize that local non-profit organizations have a pivotal role in reducing gun violence through various prevention and intervention programs, and this new funding source will help those efforts. Applications for funding under the grant program will be available on the city’s website beginning April 1.

City of Poughkeepsie
gun violence
CDBG

