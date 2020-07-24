 Poughkeepsie Mayor Trims Fire, Police Budgets Due To COVID-19 Costs | WAMC

Poughkeepsie Mayor Trims Fire, Police Budgets Due To COVID-19 Costs

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

Poughkeepsie’s mayor on Thursday announced more financial cuts to help close the city’s projected multimillion-dollar budget shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison says about $500,000 is being cut from the 2020 budgets of the Police and Fire Departments, largely reflected in a freeze on filling vacant positions. Earlier this year, Rolison, a Republican, ordered a hiring freeze for all but public safety and some other key positions, and he worked with department heads to identify 15 percent in spending cuts. He emphasized that direct federal aid to states and local governments is essential to local government operations. Such aid was included in a bill the House passed in May, but a Senate bill expected to be introduced next week, so far, contains no such assistance.

Tags: 
Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison
City of Poughkeepsie
City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department
City of Poughkeepsie Police Department
COVID-19

Related Content

Mid-Hudson Region Begins Phase Two Reopening

By Allison Dunne Jun 9, 2020
Courtesy of the City of Newburgh

Phase Two of reopening began Tuesday in the Mid-Hudson region of New York. Hair salon and restaurant managers are among those who have been prepping for the day, while a number of residents have been waiting to occupy a barbershop chair or outdoor table at their favorite restaurants.

Poughkeepsie Is Getting Tough On Reckless Driving

By Allison Dunne May 12, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The City of Poughkeepsie’s police department is cracking down on reckless driving.

Poughkeepsie Mayor, School Superintendent: We Need Federal Aid

By Allison Dunne May 11, 2020
Courtesy of the City of Poughkeepsie

The mayor of Poughkeepsie, New York and the superintendent of the city’s school district are pleading for direct federal aid to help plug large budget deficits and continue services. The area’s Congressional representatives say they are pushing for such aid in the next COVID-19 relief package.

Poughkeepsie Creates A COVID-19 Parks Response Team

By Allison Dunne May 8, 2020
Courtesy of the City of Poughkeepsie

In New York, City of Poughkeepsie officials are reminding the public about park policies along with social distancing and mask-wearing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison Says The City Is Making Progress

By Allison Dunne Nov 3, 2019
Courtesy of Rob Rolison

Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is running for a second four-year term. He faces Democrat Joash Ward, who is new to running for elected office. Rolison spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne about the state of the city.

Poughkeepsie Mayoral Candidate Joash Ward: We Are A City Of Neighbors

By Allison Dunne Oct 31, 2019

The Poughkeepsie mayoral race pits first-term Republican incumbent Rob Rolison against Democrat Joash Ward. Ward, a political newcomer, has been knocking on doors for a year, on a mission to educate residents about the function of local government. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne sat down with Ward and talked about the race.