 Poughkeepsie Farm Project Launches A New Program | WAMC

Poughkeepsie Farm Project Launches A New Program

By Allison Dunne 7 hours ago
  • Courtesy of the Poughkeepsie Farm Project

A member-supported farm in Dutchess County, New York, has a new program to put fresh produce into the kitchens of many students and their families.

The Poughkeepsie Farm Project’s “Poughkeepsie Food Power At Home” program will allow 100 students to take home three Poughkeepsie-grown produce items every week, such as carrots, kale and beets. Each week, students in the Poughkeepsie Farm Project’s after-school programs will prepare recipes in their Poughkeepsie Food Power garden club and then bring home that recipe and the produce needed to prepare the dish with their families. The pilot program kicks off February 28, which is Community Supported Agriculture Day. A $15,000 grant from the Henry Nias Foundation is enabling the mini-CSA program.

Tags: 
Poughkeepsie Farm Project
Community Supported Agriculture
CSA
produce

Related Content

Poughkeepsie Farm Project Donations Hit A High

By Allison Dunne Mar 27, 2015
Courtesy of Poughkeepsie Farm Project

A community-based agriculture cooperative in the Hudson Valley hit new highs for last year’s harvest and donations — including the amounts donated to low-income residents and community groups.

Falling Into Place: Phillies Bridge Farm Project

By Jan 21, 2019
Phillies Bridge Farm Project logo

  Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Phillies Bridge Farm Project – a Hudson Valley not-for-profit working farm with a mission to promote local sustainable agriculture, to provide CSA shareholders with abundant organically grown vegetables and herbs, to share part of the harvest with people in need, and to educate people of all ages about the sources of healthy food and the study of nature. We are joined by board members and co-presidents Ariana Basco, Brian Obach, and board member and treasurer Terence Ward.