 Poughkeepsie Creates A COVID-19 Parks Response Team | WAMC

Poughkeepsie Creates A COVID-19 Parks Response Team

By Allison Dunne 42 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of the City of Poughkeepsie

In New York, City of Poughkeepsie officials are reminding the public about park policies along with social distancing and mask-wearing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Poughkeepsie officials say it is imperative that residents practice social distancing as most of the city’s parks remain open. Playgrounds are closed. Mayor Rob Rolison says the city has created a “COVID-19 Parks Response Team” made up of city employees and community volunteers to keep an eye on the parks as more people take advantage of them in warmer weather. The team will report to the city any inappropriate usage of park facilities or anything related to the parks that needs attention. At this time, the city’s dog park, skate park, and basketball and tennis courts are closed.

Tags: 
City of Poughkeepsie
Poughkeepsie
COVID-19
parks

Related Content

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison Says The City Is Making Progress

By Allison Dunne Nov 3, 2019
Courtesy of Rob Rolison

Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is running for a second four-year term. He faces Democrat Joash Ward, who is new to running for elected office. Rolison spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne about the state of the city.

Poughkeepsie Mayoral Candidate Joash Ward: We Are A City Of Neighbors

By Allison Dunne Oct 31, 2019

The Poughkeepsie mayoral race pits first-term Republican incumbent Rob Rolison against Democrat Joash Ward. Ward, a political newcomer, has been knocking on doors for a year, on a mission to educate residents about the function of local government. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne sat down with Ward and talked about the race.

Residents Weigh In On Poughkeepsie Police Community Relations

By Allison Dunne Jul 29, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Last year, the city of Poughkeepsie Police Department sent out a survey on police-community relations. Now, the results are in.