Poughkeepsie Creates A COVID-19 Parks Response Team

In New York, City of Poughkeepsie officials are reminding the public about park policies along with social distancing and mask-wearing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Poughkeepsie officials say it is imperative that residents practice social distancing as most of the city’s parks remain open. Playgrounds are closed. Mayor Rob Rolison says the city has created a “COVID-19 Parks Response Team” made up of city employees and community volunteers to keep an eye on the parks as more people take advantage of them in warmer weather. The team will report to the city any inappropriate usage of park facilities or anything related to the parks that needs attention. At this time, the city’s dog park, skate park, and basketball and tennis courts are closed.