Polls Close Tonight At 9 In Ulster County Special Election

By Allison Dunne 43 minutes ago
  • Vote sign
    wikipedia commons

Polls are open until 9 tonight  in a special election for Ulster County executive.

Democrat Pat Ryan, the runner-up in the 19th Congressional District 2018 primary, faces Republican Jack Hayes, who chairs the county’s Conservative Party and is a former county legislator and town supervisor. No matter who wins the race, the two are on the ballot in November. Today’s special election was set after County Executive Mike Hein left the post in February after 10 years, to take a position leading the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Hein, a Democrat, was the county’s first executive, following a change in the county charter that created the position.

Tags: 
Ulster County Executive
Pat Tyan
Jack Hayes

