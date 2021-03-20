Poll: Gov. Baker's Support Ebbs As Third Term Decision Looms

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker hasn’t said whether he will seek a third term. A new poll finds the Republican’s popularity has taken a huge dip over the past year — but he would still be favored to win several hypothetical 2022 matchups for governor.

The UMass/WCVB poll released Monday shows Baker falling from a 78 percent approval rating last August to 52 percent now. But Baker is still well positioned against several possible Democratic gubernatorial candidates. Professor Jesse Rhodes is chair of the UMass political science department.

He spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about the poll and the political picture in the Bay State.