Poll Finds Little Support In Massachusetts For Lowering The Voting Age

Listen to the interview with Tim Vercellotti.

The idea of lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 has been floated by some lawmakers, but it does not have much popular support in Massachusetts, according to a new survey by the Western New England University Polling Institute.

A telephone survey of 495 Massachusetts residents found only 29 percent support allowing 16- and 17-year olds to vote in national elections.

Support for lowering the age to vote in local elections was somewhat higher, but still a solid majority opposes it, the poll found.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with political science professor Tim Vercellotti, director of the Western New England University Polling Institute.