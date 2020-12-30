 Policing With Chief Hawkins And Sheriff Zurlo 12/30/20 | WAMC
Vox Pop

Policing With Chief Hawkins And Sheriff Zurlo 12/30/20

  • Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, left, and Saratoga Co. Sheriff Michael Zurlo.
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

Today we discuss policing with Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Policing

