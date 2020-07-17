Police: Two Dead, Three Injured In Colonie Crash

Colonie Police say two men are dead and three others are injured following a two-car crash early Friday morning.

Police say the crash occurred just after midnight on Central Avenue, when a white Volkswagen travelling west collided with a 2010 Nissan as it exited a business near Lombard Street. The occupants of the Nissan – 35-year-old Naquain Key and 31-year-old Najee Parks of Queens – were killed in the crash. The three women in the Volkswagen – 20-year-old Shanjaine Foskey of Cohoes, 20-year-old Jamilla Battle of Rensselaer, and an unidentified third woman in her early 20s – were all taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police initially closed a section of Central Avenue between Lisha Kill Road and Elmwood Street while authorities worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.