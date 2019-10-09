Related Program: 
Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting

  • Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle used by Christopher Louras during gunfire exchange with police
    Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle used by Christopher Louras during gunfire exchange with police
    Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police on Wednesday released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a former mayor's son who they say fired at the Rutland Police Department in a drive-by shooting and then led police on a chase with an exchange of gunfire.

Police say 33-year old Christopher Louras of Rutland fired multiple shots into the entrance of the Rutland Police Department early Tuesday morning.  His vehicle was found about an hour and a half later.  Both Louras and officers fired their weapons. Louras was wounded pronounced dead at a hospital.  Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

The officers involved are: Sgt. Adam Lucia, Sgt. Kenneth Mosher and Cpl. Elias Anderson of the Rutland Police Department and Rutland Town Police Department Deputy Chief Ted Washburn.

