Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting

Vermont State Police on Wednesday released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a former mayor's son who they say fired at the Rutland Police Department in a drive-by shooting and then led police on a chase with an exchange of gunfire.

Police say 33-year old Christopher Louras of Rutland fired multiple shots into the entrance of the Rutland Police Department early Tuesday morning. His vehicle was found about an hour and a half later. Both Louras and officers fired their weapons. Louras was wounded pronounced dead at a hospital. Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

The officers involved are: Sgt. Adam Lucia, Sgt. Kenneth Mosher and Cpl. Elias Anderson of the Rutland Police Department and Rutland Town Police Department Deputy Chief Ted Washburn.

