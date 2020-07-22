Police Investigating Reports Of Shots Fired At Crossgates Mall

WAMC's Jackie Orchard describes the scene

Guilderland Police are investigating reports of a shooting this afternoon at Crossgates Mall. The mall has been locked down as the investigation continues.

Spokesman Steve Smith from the neighboring Albany Police Department says no injuries have been reported. He urges people to stay away from the mall and surrounding roadways.

A member of the New York State Police told WAMC at the scene that "every agency in the county" was on hand.

A statement posted to the Crossgates Mall Facebook reads:

"The safety of our guests and tenants remains our highest priority. This afternoon’s unfortunate and isolated incident at Crossgates appears to have been between known acquaintances and not a random act or part of any intentional threat against the property. The altercation resulted in the discharge of a firearm inside our facility. Law enforcement officials and Crossgates personnel were already onsite at the time of the incident inside the facility, and along with our tenants, immediately engaged in a comprehensive, routinely practiced and programmed response to address the incident. As such, Crossgates immediately went into lockdown. At this time, no arrest has been made, but law enforcement officials are confident the suspect has vacated the property. Law enforcement officials are currently assisting guests and tenants in safely vacating the property. Crossgates will be closing for the evening and reopening in the morning while we work closely with law enforcement officials in the full investigation of this incident."

